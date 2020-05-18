Florida Gateway College phases staff, students and public back on campus

While college campuses in North Central Florida have been mostly empty, some are in the first stages of reopening.

At the University of Florida, employees are being tested for COVID-19 to return to campus. At Florida Gateway College in Lake City, staff came back to campus last week.

As the next step to their phased reopening, Florida Gateway College welcomed students back on campus.

Summer classes are online for students at Florida Gateway College but the campus is again available as a resource for coursework.

COVID-19 shut down campus for the spring but students can now use the library or visit an advisor.

Vp of enrollment management and student affairs, Tony Cardenas, said

"And with that it's been wonderful to see everyone on campus, it's definitely a great energy that's obviously not there when they're not around so it's nice to have them back. And then next week, we're actually going to be open to the public."

With social distance guidelines, plexiglass and a supply of masks to keep everyone safe.

Especially with plans to have face-to-face classes in the fall.

Cardenas added, "Our welding class or automotive classes, those classes are currently being planned to be taught here on campus in face to face study. We do offer regular load of courses that are offered online. We do that every single year for fall, spring and summer but we are looking forward to a regular class schedule in the fall."

The Spring 2020 graduating class of Florida Gateway won't be on campus anymore but will still get to walk across the stage, social distance style.

One hour ceremonies with up to ten students, each of them bringing no more than 5 family members starting in late June.

Over a three day period, nearly 700 Florida Gateway graduates will finally be able to toss their caps and celebrate.

