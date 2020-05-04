Florida Gateway College making final preparations to reopen campus

Florida Gateway College is now preparing for summer classes and to reopen campus.

The college said most summer classes are currently online, but plans are being made to offer in-person classes starting June 1st. The college also mentioned it is looking forward to having in-person and online classes for the fall semester.

Important dates to remember:

· May 14th: Summer Fees are due.

· May 18th: Florida Gateway College reopens campus to students, with social distancing and CDC guidelines in place. Students may access FGC student service offices and library.

· May 18th: Fall registration starts.

· May 26th: Campus will be open to the public.

