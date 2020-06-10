Florida Gateway College students attending summer classes eligible for financial aid

Florida Gateway College is again giving out money to students thanks to the Cares Act.

The college already awarded more than $69,000 to students enrolled in spring technology courses.

This was made possible by grants provided by federal government.

A second round of funding will be available for students taking summer classes.

To receive up to $150 students must be enrolled and fill out an application showing proof of hardship.

Click on the link to apply for the hardship waiver