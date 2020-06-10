Florida Gateway College students attending summer classes eligible for financial aid

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is again giving out money to students thanks to the Cares Act.
The college already awarded more than $69,000 to students enrolled in spring technology courses.
This was made possible by grants provided by federal government.
A second round of funding will be available for students taking summer classes.
To receive up to $150 students must be enrolled and fill out an application showing proof of hardship.
Click on the link to apply for the hardship waiver