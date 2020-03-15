Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo one of only a few NCFL events to not cancel due to virus concerns

The rodeo must go on, and it did in Lake City even after the cancellation of several events in our area.

Still, rodeo organizers geared up for extra protection from the coronavirus.

President of the Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo Stephen Bailey said, "it's rodeo, we do what we're doing right here right now, not a lot of stuff scares us."

With crowds of roughly two-thousand, Bailey says it was a good turnout as they decided to go against the norm and keep the rodeo open.

"We just decided that it was in our best interest to go on and give our community an event to come out to and to support. We've enjoyed it and had a good crowd on Friday night, a really good crowd on Saturday night and Sunday is looking to be just as good."

Jan and Dion Cole are rodeo enthusiasts who were happy the event wasn't canceled and people actually showed up. "I was glad that everyone still wanted to participate and it went on because we have a couple other things coming up in the next couple of weeks and everything has been canceled. In a way, I understand because you don't need to take chances in large crowds but you can't just quit living either."

Still, organizers made sure to collaborate with the local health department and add extra precautions against the virus.

Bailey explained, "We added about 6 extra handwashing stations above and beyond what we already have in place here for our facility. We added some extra posters that were provided by our health department and all that we had printed out and had strategically located. Also extra hand sanitization areas as well for the actual hand sanitizer."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported," and even more of those extra precautions include staff every ten minutes going into the bathrooms and making sure to sanitize all handle and commonly touched surfaces."

Many people like Jan and Dion also brought their own sanitation items just in case.

"We had Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer and then there are handwash stations around too and we brought gloves if we needed but we didn't use those."

This was the 26th year the rodeo has been held in Lake City.