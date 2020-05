Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash in Marion County Wednesday night.

FHP troopers say two unidentified minors were driving north on US 301 and failed to follow a curve near 144 Place Road.

The 17-year-old driver overcorrected after driving onto the shoulder and lost control before crashing on the opposite side of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger was taken to Ocala Regional Medical.