Florida House chamber disinfected after members may have been exposed to coronavirus at CPAC

The Florida House has been cleared to disinfect the chamber after four members may have been exposed to coronavirus.

The House suspended its session Monday afternoon when it learned the members may have been in contact with a lobbyist while attending the Conservative Political Action Committee Conference this past weekend.

That lobbyist had tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva, Representatives Sabatini, Altman, McGhee, Donalds and Byrd, along with a staff member, have voluntarily agreed to submit to testing. They have also self-isolated pending results.

Speaker Silva also mentions that the event happened 10 days ago and the representatives and staff member have not shown any symptoms. They were not in direct contact with the person who tested positive for the virus and none of the members stayed at the same hotel nor did they attend any functions with the person.

The Florida Department of Health is currently reporting 12 cases of coronavirus in the state. Additionally, the department urged international travelers to follow the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control's guidelines for when they return to Florida.