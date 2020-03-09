Florida House members cleared of coronavirus

The Florida House members who may have been exposed to coronavirus have all been cleared, according to Speaker Jose Oliva. Oliva says the members and staff did not meet the criteria to be investigated for COVID-19.

The Florida House was cleared Monday afternoon to disinfect the chamber after it learned five members possibly were in contact with a lobbyist at Conservative Political Action Committee Conference who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The CPAC Conference was held at the end of February.

House Communications Director Fred Piccolo said earlier Monday the risk of the members testing positive is low.

“Members have chosen to self-isolate out of an abundance of caution," Piccolo says. "They are feeling fine, they have no symptoms. They haven't exhibited symptoms for 10 days, and we feel like they're just doing this out of an abundance of caution. They should be just fine.”

Piccolo says representative and doctor Cary Pigman attended to the potentially infected members.