Florida Museum's virtual summer camp registrations are open
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
As many summer activities are cancelled due to the pandemic, the Florida Museum is giving children something to do.
Virtual camps are coming to the museum in July and August.
Students will have one or two hour sessions depending on age.
Sessions will be filled with science, games, and virtual tours.
Prices for the virtual summer camps range from $40 to $120.
The website to register can be found below.