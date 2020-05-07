Florida Senator doesn't agree with Alachua County's face mask policy

A North Central Florida Legislator is sounding off after Alachua County mandated people must wear face masks when entering essential businesses.

In a statement to TV 20 Republican Senator Keith Perry said “Governor DeSantis worked with public health and business experts to draft his recent Executive Order, and some local governments still feel they know better than subject matter experts. They have forgotten that it is our job as elected officials to serve our community without infringing on the rights of individuals.”

This comes after Alachua County Commissioners amended the executive order to require residents to wear face masks in public places like retail and grocery stores.