Florida Sheriffs Association gives out $5,000 reward for help in solving Live Oak pawn shop robbery case

Back in April the Suwannee County Sheriff’s office responded to a robbery and shooting at the Gold Leaf Pawn Shop.

Limited details were provided and it was hard to identify the subjects.

However, the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Criminal Apprehensive Assistance Program (CAAP) provided a $5,000 reward for a tip that helped them find a suspect.

Eventually, a citizen in Lake City contacted the Suwannee County Sheriff's office and came forward with a tip on this robbery that led to an arrest warrant of Jermar Tillie for attempted 1st-degree homicide, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The citizen who came forward was given the $5,000 reward.

“Sometimes that little extra amount of money makes all the difference in getting someone to step forward. The citizens of Suwannee County appreciate the Florida Sheriffs Association’s help to increase the visibility of this crime and to help us obtain the information needed to solve this crime,” said Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John

CAAP was created to encourage citizen engagement. Its goal is to help investigators where information might be limited, this is done by doubling the number of rewards.

Reward requests are constantly being approved by the CAAP committee.