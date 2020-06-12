Florida TaxWatch releases its annual list of "budget turkeys"

Governor DeSantis has less than three weeks to sign the new state budget and he's getting plenty of advice about what to cut. Some of the money otherwise would come to projects in North Central Florida.

Watchdog group Florida TaxWatch released its annual list of "budget turkeys," projects in the budget they say were not properly checked by lawmakers when they were added to the budget. Among them are three transportation projects in our area.

These projects include $1.2 million for the Keystone airport, $1 for a Keystone Heights traffic signal upgrade, and $1 million for the Southwest 44th avenue extension in Ocala.