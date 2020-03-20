Florida Turnpike tolls no longer take cash due to COVID-19

Drivers on the Florida Turnpike will see a change in how they pay tolls.

Toll workers on the turnpike will no longer accept cash as a form of payment as of March 19, according to a Florida Department of Transportation press release. The change serves to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to help keep toll workers safe.

"Exact Coin Lanes" will still be open without a toll worker. Otherwise, drivers must still pay for tolls but now the process is electronic. Drivers with SunPasses will still be billed accordingly.

FDOT says drivers should pay attention to overhead signs for directions.