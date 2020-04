The mood among consumers in Florida is going south in a hurry.

The University of Florida's monthly gauge of consumer sentiment dropped significantly for the second straight month. After falling 13.5 points in March, the index fell another 11 points in April to 75.9. That's on a scale up to 150.

UF researchers say of the five categories surveyed, opinions as to whether now is a good time to buy a big-ticket item like an appliance or a car showed the greatest decline.