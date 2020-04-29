Florida governor prepares for phase 1 of reopening state

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is getting ready to announce his plan to begin reopening the state.

He said during a meeting with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday that he'll announce plans for the first phase of reopening the state on Wednesday.

DeSantis largely painted a positive picture of how the state has responded to the virus outbreak, saying it hasn’t been as large a problem as many people predicted. He said phase one of the reopening “is not a very big leap.”

According to statistics released by the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Florida has had about 30,000 cases of the coronavirus, which has led to about 1,170 deaths.

