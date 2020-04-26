Florida guard Andrew Nembhard declares for the NBA draft

Florida sophomore point guard Andrew Nembhard has entered the NBA draft.

After the Ontario native's freshman season he tested the waters, got some feedback, and returned to florida.

However, his stats didn't really improve from last season. In fact his three point shooting actually got worse. He went from shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc to 30.8 %.

Also this past season he averaged 11.2 points per game, 5.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

Nembhard hired an NCAA certified agent, so he can return back to school if he wants to.

On a normal year, players would be getting ready for the NBA combine, but this is not a normal year with COVID-19. Things will be done over video chats and scouts/coaches will be looking at lots of film from the college season.