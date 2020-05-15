Florida gyms to reopen Monday

"Effective Monday gyms can operate," said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The moment so many Floridians have been waiting for, gyms can open their doors come Monday morning.

"I woke up at 2:30 this morning and I thought, 'I'm just ready,'" said Gainesville Health and Fitness Owner Joe Cirulli

He's been waiting for this day since he had to shut his doors almost two months ago.

"I got copies of letters that members sent to me that they sent to the governor," he said. They would make you cry."

"They talked about how important it was that they get back into the club," he said.

"I definitely miss working out at the gym because I prefer weightlifting over cardio but it's kind of forced me to challenge myself which has been really fun," said Personal Trainer Alyssa Engel.

And, the wait is over.

Well, come Monday anyways.

With gyms re-opening, cleaning is going to go a lot further than just a wipe.

Cirulli said he's spent well over $100,000 ensuring his gym stays disinfected.

"The issue is germs traveling through the air, so that's why we've done all the other things with the fans with the ultraviolet lighting, with the electrostatic cleaning so if you touch the surface you don't have to worry about the surface," he said.

Under Alachua County's current order, everyone would have to wear a mask while working out, but the commission is taking everything under consideration and plans to have a new emergency order as soon as possible.

