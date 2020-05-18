Florida gyms re-open under full Phase One

In addition to restaurants increasing working capacity as part of full phase one, gyms across the state are now able to re-open to 50 percent capacity.

That means people can start working out again at their hometown gyms.

At the end of March Governor Ron DeSantis closed all Florida gyms and fitness centers, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

They've been waiting several weeks to finally re-open their doors and today, they were able to do so.

"It's like that feeling of the first day of school, that's how it felt,” CEO of Zone Health and Fitness, Ben Marciano said.

And while the gym has faced some challenges, the team at Zone Health and Fitness decided to stay positive and use this time to make changes to the gym, so members and staff are safe.

"We've taped off all of the machines. You can see that these area going to be in this area and this is going to meet those six-foot social distancing guidelines,” Marciano told TV20 back in April while preparing for the re-open.

And now that the gym is finally open, Marciano said he's grateful for all of the support from the community.

"Honestly I'm so grateful for the support that we've gotten from everybody. It's been amazing. Marion County is an amazing place. People here are so giving and supportive and I just feel blessed to be a part of this community and all of the support that we've received during this time,” Marciano said.

Helping to make the day a success, the Professional Firefighters of Marion County also stopped at Zone for opening day.

T the group planned with the gym and Mojo's Grill to provide gift cards for members to help stimulate the local economy.

This is the first time the association has done this but plans on doing it again.

"We're going to do this every couple of weeks, we're going to find another local business to purchase a bunch of gift cards and then give them out to citizens to spur some of this economic activity,” President of the Professional Firefighters of Marion County, Daniel Garcia said.