Florida pet care provider offers free services for owners of newly adopted pets

Many people welcomed new furry members into their homes during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pet Paradise, a pet care provider based in Jacksonville, has offered free services to those who have recently adopted a dog or cat. Services offered include boarding, day camp, grooming and veterinary services.

Anyone who adopts a pet through May 31 is eligible for the company's Pet Adoption Welcome Pack, which includes a free day and night of boarding, a vet visit and discounted grooming.

"It has been inspiring to see so many pets find their forever homes during this challenging time, and we want to thank those pet parents who adopt," said Pet Paradise President & CEO Fernando Acosta-Rua.

Pet Paradise staff have also implemented safety measures such as curbside drop-off and pick-up. Staff encourages customers to call the resort five minutes prior to arrival.

For more detailed pricing and description of services, visit Pet Paradise's website.