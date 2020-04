North central Florida police are taking to social media to find the person who may be missing a load of cash and opioids.

“Seeking owner,” starts a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department.

Earlier this month, officers recovered a bag with $36,000 in cash and more than 200 grams of fentanyl in it.

The department provides a phone number for anyone who wants to claim them.

Officers are standing by.

