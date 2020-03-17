Florida public school students won’t return to campuses until April 15, K-12 testing canceled for school year, governor says

Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday afternoon's press conference he is not sure if K-12 students will continue virtual school through the remainder of the school year. He said as of now students will at least not return to campus until April 15.

He also said K-12 testing will be canceled for the school year and kids will automatically pass to the next grade, but parents can choose if they want their kids to repeat the school year or not.

Requirements for graduation and final course grades will be evaluated as if those state assessments didn't exist.

Each school district in the state is being told to use the unused 2019-2020 funds to help low-income students buy digital devices and internet services.

The school districts may also use the 2019-2020 unused funds from the state for mental health counseling services for students that need emotional support.