Florida schools ordered to close for two weeks due to COVID-19

Schools in the state of Florida have been ordered to remain closed until March 30.

The Commissioner of Education, Richard Corcoran directed the order.

The Columbia County School District will be closed from March 16 through March 27. All extracurricular activities, including all FHSAA sanctioned events, will be canceled for the next two weeks.

Suwannee County Public Schools will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. All extracurricular programs, athletic events and after school programs are canceled for this time.

Levy County Public Schools will close for the next two weeks. Twelve-month employees need to report to work as usual during both these weeks.

Teachers should not come in to work on the Teacher Workday that was scheduled for Monday, March 16. All extracurricular activities, both academic and athletic, are canceled from Saturday, March, 14 to Monday, March, 30.

Gilchrist County Public Schools Superintendent Rankin has announced that all schools will be closed for the next two weeks. All extracurricular trips, competitions, and events for this same two-week period are canceled. During these two weeks, all schools will be deep cleaned.

Alachua County Public Schools will remain close starting March 16 until March 27.

They say the plan is to reopen March 30 after deep cleaning. Employees need to report to work on March 16.

Marion County Public School will close for the next two weeks starting March 16 until March 27. All extra-curricular activities during the same time period are canceled.