Florida sees more than 1,300-case increase in COVID-19 numbers for third day in a row

As Florida moved on to Phase 2 of its reopening, the state saw a spike in COVID-19 cases overall for the third day in a row.

The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 61,488 cases on Friday. That’s an increase of 1,305 cases.

The spike followed Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to loosen restrictions for the state. Phase 2 of his reopening orders takes effect on Friday as well.

North Central Florida also saw a jump in cases, which now reports a total of 1,788 cases. Health officials reported 53 new cases in the overall region within the last 24 hours.

Levy County had the largest increase of cases at 55, with 18 new cases according to the county itself. A Levy County spokesman attributes all of Friday's new cases to a group of "Non-Resident Visiting Agricultural Workers." Out of the county's 55 cases 12 are men and 26 are women. The county only had one death and four hospitalizations since the beginning of March.

Marion County has the second largest increase with 11 new cases. Alachua County reported five news cases.

Clay County is now down by one case at 393 cases. Out of the 393 cases, 159 are men and 231 are women. The county typically comes second to Alachua County in total number of cases. The county had 32 deaths, but did not report any new deaths today.

Union County was the only county without a change in cases and still confirms 34 cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases in North Central Florida makeup 2.9 percent of the total number of overall cases in the state.

