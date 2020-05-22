Florida unemployment rate is up to 12.9%

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says the jobless rates for the state hit 12.9% in April, 2020. This is part of their monthly jobs report.

PHOTO: Unemployment claim form, Photo Date: April 2014 (Source: MGN Photo - Julie Chasen / MGN)

The previous month's unemployment rate was 4.4%.

The significant jump comes from businesses shutting or slowing down due to the COVID 19 pandemic, according to the numbers in the report.

The national rate currently sits at 14.7%.