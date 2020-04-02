Florida "Stay At Home Order" Breakdown

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statewide "stay at home order" to help protect everyone in the state.

The statewide order goes into effect Friday at 12:01 am and will remain in place for 30 days.

The Governor said "you can engage in essential services, essential activities, but other than that you need to stick close to home." He said those that are safer at home include senior citizens and those with "significant underlying medical conditions."

Governor DeSantis said in his executive order "all persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities."

According to a document released by the governor's office if you need to go to the grocery store, attend a religious service or just want to go for a run that is all fine, as long as you maintain a social distance. One of the things not considered an essential activity is a social gathering in a public place.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki fried said in a press release "Thank you, Governor, for making the right call. Together, we will fight this virus and preserve the state we love."

if you want to find out more about the order and how it could impact you click here.