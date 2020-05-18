Florida's State University System preparing for campuses to reopen in fall

Florida's State University System says they are preparing to present campus reopening plans to the Board of Governor's ahead of the fall semester.

In a press release issued Monday, the State University System Task Force said that they have been working for weeks to put in place a framework for re-opening university campuses in the fall.

As the task force continues working, the Board of Governors’ chair Syd Kitson has directed State University System Chancellor, Marshall Criser III, to develop guidelines for reopening to present to the Board of Governors next week.

After that meeting, universities will then present their individual plans, based on the approved guidelines, to the Board of Governors at a board meeting in June.

“The task force is focusing on developing guidelines that will prioritize the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors as our institutions continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chair Kitson. “Our measured and thoughtful approach will be informed by science and medical professionals, and we are working hard to develop sound guidelines that enhance campus safety, as well as continue to meet the Board’s rigorous academic performance and student success goals.”

College campuses across Florida closed in March.

As they work to set these guidelines, the task force said that they are acknowledging that each university has individual circumstances to consider regarding re-opening.

“As we move forward with a framework for the fall, we will be mindful that a healthy campus environment and academic rigor remain paramount," said Chancellor Marshall Criser, III.

The presentation of the State University System's guidelines to the Board of Governors will happen at a public meeting on May 28. After that, universities will then present their individual plans on June 23.