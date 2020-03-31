Florida's farmers resilient in midst of COVID-19

We often hear the phrase "thank a farmer," and in times like these, it is especially important.

Not only do they make sure everyone can keep putting food on the table, but farmers play a huge part in florida’s economy.

Agriculture is the second largest commodity in the state, following tourism.

But will the impact of COVID-19 push it to number one?

Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried says she sees it happening by the end of the year.

"Tourism has been put to a halt; this means we don’t have the cruises, we don’t have people going to Disney, they won’t be going to our beaches," Fried said. "That’s going to be for the foreseeable future and until coronavirus is behind us as a nation...people need to eat, people still need to be fed, and agriculture will constantly be a consistent valuable source of jobs and reliable for the state of Florida.”

Fried says local farmers are taking a big hit right now, and it is important everyone, from stores down to the consumer, plays their part.

She says the best way you can help local farmers is by buying from Fresh From Florida. Fried says if you can't find it in a grocery store, you can demand it.