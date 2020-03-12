Florida's female pioneers to be honored at the Matheson Museum

TV20 is honoring the outstanding contributions North Central Florida women have made this women's history month. That includes highlighting an event at the Matheson Museum in Gainesville on Thursday night discussing Florida's female pioneers.

Adjunct professor and author Dr. Peggy MacDonald will make a presentation about some of the women who have shaped North Central Florida. She says this is an event that people of all ages should attend.

The presentation by Dr. MacDonald will begin Thursday night at 7 pm at the Matheson Museum. The event is free and open to the public.