Florida's flawed unemployment system still frustrates those in need

Florida's unemployment system is slowly making headway approving and paying on the more than one million unique claims, but is still struggling to pay out to those in need.

Since April 15, when new leadership took over, 438,000 claims have been paid.

That's ten times more than in the previous four weeks, but the number of claims paid amounts to just under 46 percent of the unique claims submitted.

One out of nine working Floridians have now filed for unemployment as the number of unique claims tops one million.

Meanwhile, Twitter is blowing up with angry, unemployed posts and comments.

Governor Ron Desantis said that's one way to get the agency's attention.

"When the agency sees folks who get quoted in the press or so some stuff on social media about it, they will actually look up and try to find the individuals in the system."

The governor also said people can call the Reemployment Assistance Hotline as a last resort.

Reemployment Assistance Hotline: 1-833-352-7759