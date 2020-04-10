Food Giveaway At The Oaks Mall

One group in North-Central Florida is continuing to help the community in times of need.

Starting at 9 AM Friday, people can drive up in their cars at The Oaks Mall and receive two weeks worth of food.



The "Community Relief Day" event, is hosted by The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association.

People will drive up and open their trunk then food will be loaded in for them. According to the flyer no walk-ups or people on bikes will be served. Each vehicle is limited to four households.



Earlier this, week the group delivered two weeks worth of food to 750 homes. The Pastors Association said that this shows, "that the needs are great. We are just glad once again to be able to offer relief to Alachua County residents who need the help the most."

In late, March the group hosted a food drive at The MLK Community Center in Gainesville that caused long lines and delays for people traveling through the area.



The non-profit organization Farm Share supplies all of the food for these food drives. The non-profit work with multiple organizations across the state to distribute food each day.

The event runs from 9 AM until 12 PM.

To find out more information click here.