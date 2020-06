The Lake Butler Woman's Club is holding a food drive benefiting Peaceful Paths on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.

They say the group for domestic violence survivors is running low on supplies.



People will be able to come by for a drive-by drop-off at their clubhouse in Lake Butler, located at 285 NE 1st Avenue.



They ask for donations of non-perishable items to help the Gainesville-based group.