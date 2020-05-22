Forest fire burns over 15 acres near Hawthorne

A forest fire jeopardized four homes off of US-301 near Hawthorne on Thursday. Over 15 acres were burned. Forest Service officials had those people shelter in place while the fire was contained.

Officials say the cause of the fire was an unexpected pile burn. One young man was visiting his uncle when the flames went up not too far from the home.

"It seems kinda crazy because it's like um, like unexpected. You're like oh there's a fire in my backyard lemme just get my fire extinguisher." Donovan English, a witness said.

No one was injured in the 17-acre fire but several pieces of farming equipment were destroyed, including a tractor as well as a barn. Alachua county fire rescue confirmed the fire is contained.