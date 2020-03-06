Former Dixie County Deputy Scott Anderson now facing formal charges

Former Deputy Scott Anderson, the Dixie County deputy who resigned Thursday before being arrested, is facing charges of Vehicular Manslaughter and Careless Driving.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say that in May of 2019, Anderson was driving east on State Road 26 in Gilchrist County when he failed to slow down for a moped driver.

Anderson crashed into the moped and the driver, 30-year-old Walter Gibson, was killed.

Alcohol and drug tests came up negative for Anderson.

Anderson has bonded out of the Alachua County Jail.