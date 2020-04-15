Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate discusses the organization and its role during the health crisis

Alachua County native and former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate appeared on "Full Court Press Now with Greta Van Susteren" Wednesday to discuss the ongoing health crisis.

Fugate says FEMA can be doing more to help local economies and their communities.

"One of the things that FEMA can do is tell the states to feed people, go hire all the restaurants and all the displaced workers who are out of work right now to start preparing meals. Our immediate problem is not the food supply, it's getting it prepared and getting it distributed to people," Fugate said.

He went on to say that as we get deeper into this crisis, it may become harder to find specific grocery items you may be looking for.