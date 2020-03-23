Former Gainesville priest accused of sexual abuse

The Diocese of St. Augustine, which presides over catholic churches in much of North Central Florida, is saying that a former priest in Gainesville has been accused of sexual abuse.

In a complaint filed with the church by a lawyer representing the victim, Father John H. Dux allegedly committed the abuse in 1976 when he was serving at the St. Patrick parish in Gainesville.

Since it was 44 years ago, that puts the case beyond the statute of limitations for state charges, but the church finds the allegations credible and father Dux has been removed from his priestly faculties.

He currently resides in the Dioceses of Charleston.

Father Dux was ordained to the priesthood on April 14, 1973, and served in the following locations:

Parochial Vicar St. Paul Parish, Jacksonville 1973-1974

Religion Teacher Bishop Kenny High School, Jacksonville 1973-1974

Parochial Vicar St. Patrick Parish, Gainesville 1974-1977

Administrator St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, High Springs* 1977-1983

Pastor St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, High Springs* 1983-1985

Chaplain United States Navy 1985-1998

* St. Madeleine Sophie Parish oversaw the missions of Holy Cross in Cross City, and St. John the Evangelist in Chiefland during this time.

