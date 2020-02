Former Florida Gator coach Steve Spurrier's new restaurant will soon make its arrival to Celebration Pointe.

The 16,000-foot restaurant will include three indoor bars and an outdoor entertainment venue. Spurrier's Gridiron Grille will serve American-casual dishes with a twist.

The former coach has drafted Andrew Johnstone to be his operating partner. Johnstone has three years of experience in the food industry working in Gainesville with Outback Steakhouse.