Former Marion County school custodian facing child pornography charges found dead

A former Marion County School District custodian facing child pornography charges was found dead Tuesday hours before his plea hearing.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies tell TV20 that Fredric Nourse was found dead outside a home on Northeast 42nd Avenue just before 8:00 a.m.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Last October, investigators say they found hundreds of child pornography files on Nourse's cellphone.

The 72-year-old was facing seven-and-a-half years in prison.