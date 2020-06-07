Former NFL and Gator Player Reche Caldwell shot, killed in Tampa

Former NFL Player Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa on Saturday, according to reports from TMZ.

Tampa police said at 10:57 p.m. on Saturday, they were dispatched to the 3600 block of E. Hanna Ave. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the front yard of the home.

Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said this does not appear to be a random incident.

ABC Action News has requested the identity of the man, but Tampa police has not responded.

Caldwell’s mother told TMZ her son was shot in the leg and chest during an “ambush” type robbery at his home.

Caldwell's mother also told TMZ, Reche died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. He was 41.

Caldwell was a Tampa native and attended Thomas Jefferson High School and played football for the University of Florida.

Caldwell was drafted in 2002 by the San Diego Chargers and later played for the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, according to 247Sports.

In 2014 he was sent to prison for 27 months and three years' probation for drug possession and intent to sell.

Yahoo! Sports reports Caldwell entered a guilty plea for a role in a conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud case involving 12 other NFL players in January 2020. He was set to be sentenced this month.

Prosecutors say the group is accused of filing $4 million worth of false insurance claims over a period of 18 months from the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account plan.

