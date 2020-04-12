Marion County youth community service groups gather to feed those in need

The Marion County based non-profit organization, Kut-Diifferent started off working with the school system to build relationships with kids the area.

However, just because COVID-19 shut down school it doesn't mean their community service was shut down too.

On Saturday Kut-Different partnered with other community service groups like A.B.B.A.M (Ambitious Boys Becoming Ambitious Men), as well as members of the Northside Pride Youth football team.

"We know this is a tough time for families and we wanted to let the community know that there are people who actually care" Jamie Gilmore, who is one of the founders of Kut-Different, said.

"Due to the crisis that's going on we understand that some families aren't as fortunate as others. Some kids depend on school for their meals so we wanted to help them out" Terrance Kennedy, the head coach of the Northside Pride said.

Several former Ocala area football players also helped out, including current North Marion cornerback and Tennessee Tech signee, Jyron Gilmore.

The groups wanted to spread love and positivity during this tough time so they went to several different areas in Marion County and fed children and the homeless.

"It gives the community a chance to see that not all heroes wear capes, and in hopes to uplift the community." Brett Stanley one of the founders of A.B.B.A.M said.

The groups picked six locations in the Marion county area.

The goal was to feed 150 kids but over 200 people were fed. The groups served over 50 boxes of pizza, 23 drink cases, and over 400 snacks. They also ended the day downtown feeding the homeless.