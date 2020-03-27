Four dead on cruise ship headed to Fort Lauderdale

Four passengers on a Holland America cruise ship, the Zaandam have died. Nearly 140 guests and crew members have reported flu-like symptoms and two have tested positive for the coronavirus. The ship has intentions to land in Fort Lauderdale on March 30.

All guests have been told to self isolate.

The ship is anchored off the coast of Panama after not being allowed to dock in Chile.

The Zaandam is receiving medical supplies and personnel from its sister ship, the Rotterdam. Holland America also plans on transferring healthy passengers to the Rotterdam. Priority for the first guests to transfer ships will be for those over 70.

All guests who are ill, in isolation as a close contact, and crew members, will remain on the Zaandam.

The Zaandam originally departed Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 7th and they were originally scheduled to end in San Antonio, Chile on March 21. No on has been off the ship since March 14th in Punta Arenas, Chile.

