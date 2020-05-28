Four Alachua County residents arrested for drug trafficking crimes

Lorenza Durr Jr., 29, Elboric Robinson,29, Morris Robinson, 55, and Roddrae Williams, 28, were all arrested. They also all face up to $5,000,000 in fines and life in prison.

An investigation was conducted by the FBI Jacksonville Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force with support from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

The investigation targeted the "4K" drug trafficking organization that allegedly distributed various drugs like cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Over 80 members of law enforcement made arrests and five search warrants were executed.

In addition to the FBI, the case was also investigated by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, the University of Florida Police Department, the Alachua Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FBI is also searching for Daniel Willis on drug trafficking cases. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.