Four NCFL high schools rank in top 3,000 in the nation

Four North Central Florida schools have cracked the top 3,000 in the latest U.S. News and World Report list of the country's best high schools.

The magazine ranked data from more than 24-thousand schools. Topping our region is PK Yonge, ranked 46th in the state and 946th in the nation.

Other schools included Buchholz, Eastside, and Gainesville high schools. Criteria for the rankings included "college readiness," "math and reading proficiency" and "math and reading performance."