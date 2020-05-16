Four arrested in Ocala drug bust

Multiple agencies in Ocala arrested four people in a drug bust on Saturday just after 1 p.m.

A Marion County aviation team, a SWAT team, and Ocala Police officers served a search warrant on a house on the 200 Block of NW 8th place.

Police say they believed the house was a hot spot for illegal drugs and weapons.

Cocaine, MDMA, Marijuana, pharmaceutical drugs, and multiple weapons were all seized from the house that also held an infant, which one of the suspects is a parent of.

Four people were arrested charges including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one for child neglect.

