Fourth Annual Ultimate Scale Truck Expo happening in Williston this weekend

A group of hobbyists descended upon Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens this weekend to show off their trucks... Remote control trucks, that is.

The fourth annual Ultimate Scale Truck Expo is back this weekend in Williston.

Hundreds of hobby-grade R.C. enthusiasts and vendors from six countries across the globe made the trip to attend the expo.

Despite being remote-controlled, these trucks aren't for racing. Instead, they're scale models of real-world trucks, intended to be as realistic as possible.

"So what we do here is we take your base truck that you buy and we dollhouse it up," said USTE event organizer Rob Mathews. "So we get rid of the stock body, we put a really nice detailed hard body on them, we put small tires on them and we make them as realistic as we can. That is what this event is all about. The most realistic trucks out there."

"These are not race vehicles. They are almost all four-wheel drive and they all go very slow. My course, which spans maybe seven or eight miles worth of trail work - that would be 70 or 80 scale miles for these trucks - go very slow, very controlled, because, well, we don't want to roll them."

The expo will run through the weekend, continuing from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and from 8 to 4 on Sunday. It's all happening at Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens.