GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -- UF Health is offering COVID-19 testing to all City of Gainesville employees.
The tests are free and offered as part of a research project.
They were developed by UF Health researchers and are not approved by the FDA at this time. If an employee tests positive they will be referred for additional testing with their primary care provider.
Free COVID-19 testing available for free to City of Gainesville employees from UF Health
