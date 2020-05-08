Free COVID-19 testing provided in East Gainesville Friday morning

Some Gainesville residents were able to take advantage of a free COVID-19 testing site that was set up at the Springhill Baptist Church Friday morning.

The drive-thru testing was provided by the Alachua County Health Department in partnership with the UF COVID-19 Student Service Corp. Testing was free and you did not need a doctors note or to be showing symptoms. The test results are expected back within 24 to 72 hours.

Friday's site was only set up for that morning. The next testing site will be set up on Wednesday at the MLK Center and will be open from nine in the morning until noon, or until 100 tests have been distributed.