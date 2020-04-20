Free WiFi service for students in Alachua County

In-person classes have officially been canceled for the remainder of the year here in the state of Florida.

Starting Monday, April 20th, the Alachua County School District will be offering "School Bus WiFi."

The school busses will act as mobile hotspots throughout the county. The district said this service is free and will be operating in roughly 50 different communities. The busses will be at each location for three hours, and students within a 150 to 200-foot range will be able to access the service.

According to information on the school district's website, no password will be needed, and they are asking people only to use the service if they are completing work as part of the "Distant Learning Program." The school district is urging everyone that is using the service to maintain social distance.

Service may be added or changed depending on need. A few of the current locations include Sunset Apartments, Oak Park Village, Waldo City Square, and Alachua Hills.

Other districts offering free WFfi to their students include Marion County, Gilchrist County, Putnam County, and Clay County.

To find a full list of "School Bus WiFi" locations in Alachua County click here.