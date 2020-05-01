Free dinners and snacks to be made available for children at 29 Alachua County locations starting May 4

Starting on May 4, Alachua County Schools will provide free dinner and snacks to children through May 29, which is the end of the school year.

Workers will distribute the meals at 29 sites throughout the county.

This is in addition to the breakfasts and lunches already being provided at 78 locations.

This food is being provided through the Afterschool Meals Program, which is a part of the government’s Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Usually, the program is used to give out healthy food to kids in after-school programs.

The district recently got approval to distribute the extra meals at some of its existing meal distribution sites.

The dinner and snacks will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. The food is free to all children 0-18 and they don't have to be enrolled at the school to participate in the program.

The locations providing meals/snacks include:

Alachua Elementary

Archer Elementary

Bishop Middle

Buchholz High

Chiles Elementary

Duval Early Learning Academy

Eastside High School

Finley

Foster Elementary

Glen Springs Elementary

Hidden Oak Elementary

High Springs Community

Idylwild Elementary

Irby Elementary

Lake Forest Elementary

Littlewood Elementary

Lincoln Middle

Meadowbrook

Metcalfe Elementary

Newberry Elementary

Norton Elementary

Oak View Middle

Rawlings Elementary

Reichert House

Shell Elementary

Talbot Elementary

Terwilliger Elementary

Wiles (Snack Only)

Williams (Snack Only)

You can also find a full list of sites providing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks here.