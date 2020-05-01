Free dinners and snacks to be made available for children at 29 Alachua County locations starting May 4

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -- Starting on May 4, Alachua County Schools will provide free dinner and snacks to children through May 29, which is the end of the school year.
Workers will distribute the meals at 29 sites throughout the county.
This is in addition to the breakfasts and lunches already being provided at 78 locations.
This food is being provided through the Afterschool Meals Program, which is a part of the government’s Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Usually, the program is used to give out healthy food to kids in after-school programs.
The district recently got approval to distribute the extra meals at some of its existing meal distribution sites.
The dinner and snacks will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. The food is free to all children 0-18 and they don't have to be enrolled at the school to participate in the program.
The locations providing meals/snacks include:
Alachua Elementary
Archer Elementary
Bishop Middle
Buchholz High
Chiles Elementary
Duval Early Learning Academy
Eastside High School
Finley
Foster Elementary
Glen Springs Elementary
Hidden Oak Elementary
High Springs Community
Idylwild Elementary
Irby Elementary
Lake Forest Elementary
Littlewood Elementary
Lincoln Middle
Meadowbrook
Metcalfe Elementary
Newberry Elementary
Norton Elementary
Oak View Middle
Rawlings Elementary
Reichert House
Shell Elementary
Talbot Elementary
Terwilliger Elementary
Wiles (Snack Only)
Williams (Snack Only)
You can also find a full list of sites providing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks here.