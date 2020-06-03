Free mobile COVID-19 testing

Free mobile coronavirus testing will be available Wednesday at the Gardenia Garden Apartments in Gainesville.

This will be put on by Gainesville Fire Rescue, the City of Gainesville Public Works and Gainesville Regional Transportation System. They'll be deploying paramedics to deliver free COVID-19 testing to local neighborhoods.

There is no cost and you don't need insurance, an appointment or doctors recommendation to get tested. You will, however, need to bring any form of government issued identification.

Anyone above the age of ten years of age will be able to get tested, but minors must have a legal guardian with them for consent purposes.