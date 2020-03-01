Free prom dresses event needs storage space to continue next year

Finding the perfect prom dress can be an exhausting mission, especially if you're trying to find one without breaking the bank

Hundreds of high school girls walked into "Cinderella's Closet" at the Lions Club in High Springs Sunday with that goal.

The girls stepped into a room full of about 600 beautiful dresses, and if the dress fit, they got take it home for free!

Fairy Godmother Kelly Deese has been making prom dreams come true for 11 years. She's been storing the dresses at her workplace and home but says there are so many dresses, Cinderella's Closet may be closed after this year if she doesn't get more help. "I'm hoping to be able to continue on but I don't have a facility to be able to store these dresses anymore so this may be my last year. I hope not but I will have to see what the future holds."

Deese says so many people donate dresses for this event she always ends up with more dresses than she ends up giving away.

This year girls got to take home a bottle of nail polish and there were more than 100 free pairs of shoes to choose from as well.