Fresh Market introduced new protocols in response to COVID-19

A national grocery store chain is taking steps to ensure customers and employees remain safe.

Fresh Market said in a press release that they are requiring all guests wear face masks. They are also asking customers to follow social distancing guidelines and stay at least six feet or two shopping carts apart.

The company sent an email to customers which said, “Along, with face coverings, our additional safety measures include: a contactless credit card checkout, plexiglass shields at registers, increased cleaning and disinfection of touch-points throughout the store.”

Celia Martin shops at the store in Gainesville and said the company is making important changes.

“I’m seeing that they have hours for senior citizens and people at risk, which I think is an extra added precaution," said Martin. "They have the lanes marked off for social distancing.".

Martin said that whenever she goes out in a public setting she wears a face covering.

“Well I have just been wearing a mask whenever I go into a situation where I am not sure if people will keep their distance. At my home I don’t wear one," said Martin.

The company has introduced a new policy where all employees are required to wear face coverings whether it be a traditional face mask or a cloth face-covering.

Additionally, the company will limit how many people can be in the store at once to comply with state and local orders.

There are posted signs at the stores informing customers about these changes.